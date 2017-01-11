Close

January 11, 2017 17:56

17:29 11 January 2017

H.K. human rights in fast decline: Amnesty International

HONG KONG, Jan. 11, Kyodo

The human rights situation in Hong Kong has deteriorated rapidly in the past year, jeopardizing personal safety and freedom of expression, according to a human rights report released on Wednesday by Amnesty International.

The 2016 Hong Kong Human Rights Situation Report highlighted incidents including the disappearances of five booksellers and their purported confessions on Chinese state-run television, the government's voiced consideration of withdrawing Hong Kong from a U.N. convention against torture, failure to protect victims of sex crime and police brutality, and dwindling press freedom.

"Rule of law is the core value and what makes Hong Kong so special...Freedom of expression, including press freedom, freedom of assembly and of publication, and human rights education in schools, are the major concerns of the human rights situation in Hong Kong in 2016," Mabel Au, director of Amnesty International Hong Kong, told the press.

