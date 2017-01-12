Japan PM expected to visit Russia in April: Russian minister

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to visit Russia in April, according to the content of discussions between Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov and Japan's visiting trade minister on Wednesday.

Abe has expressed readiness to visit Russia in the first half of this year in hopes of making progress on a dispute over four Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands off Hokkaido, but no timing has yet been announced for the trip by the Japanese government.

Trade minister Hiroshige Seko, whose Cabinet portfolio also includes promoting economic cooperation with Russia, met with Shuvalov in Moscow with a view to discussing ways to materialize economic cooperation plans between the two countries.