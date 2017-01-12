Close

Kyodo News

January 12, 2017 10:37

09:49 12 January 2017

Japan logs current account surplus in Nov. for 29th straight months

TOKYO, Jan. 12, Kyodo

Japan posted a current account surplus for the 29th straight month in November as the value of imports fell more than exports due to the yen's strength and crude oil prices.

The surplus in the current account, one of the widest gauges of a country's international trade, rose 28.0 percent from a year earlier to 1.42 trillion yen ($12.34 billion), the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.

Goods trade registered a surplus of 313.4 billion yen as the yen's advance against other currencies hurt the value of crude oil and other imports.

