10:09 12 January 2017
Ex-PM Nakasone sought to halt 1980s trade talks with U.S.
TOKYO, Jan. 12, Kyodo
Former Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone resisted pressure from the administration of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan to open up the Japanese market to imports of U.S. beef and oranges, proposing a "cooling-off period" in trade talks during a 1983 summit, according to Japanese diplomatic records declassified Thursday.
The U.S. fight to access the Japanese market for beef and oranges had turned into a symbol of the economic friction between the countries in the 1980s over their hefty trade imbalance.
Nakasone apparently proposed temporarily shelving negotiations on the products out of concern that making a commitment to free trade during his January 1983 visit to the United States -- his first as prime minister -- could adversely affect his party's chances in a House of Councillors election that year.
