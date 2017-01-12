Close

Kyodo News

January 12, 2017 10:38

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

10:09 12 January 2017

Ex-PM Nakasone sought to halt 1980s trade talks with U.S.

TOKYO, Jan. 12, Kyodo

Former Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone resisted pressure from the administration of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan to open up the Japanese market to imports of U.S. beef and oranges, proposing a "cooling-off period" in trade talks during a 1983 summit, according to Japanese diplomatic records declassified Thursday.

The U.S. fight to access the Japanese market for beef and oranges had turned into a symbol of the economic friction between the countries in the 1980s over their hefty trade imbalance.

Nakasone apparently proposed temporarily shelving negotiations on the products out of concern that making a commitment to free trade during his January 1983 visit to the United States -- his first as prime minister -- could adversely affect his party's chances in a House of Councillors election that year.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 6 Jan 2017Cambodia asks Japan to conduct feasibility study on airport rail link
  2. 6 Jan 2017Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  3. 6 Jan 2017U.S. trade deficit widens 6.8% in November
  4. 6 Jan 2017U.N. envoy to visit Myanmar next week to assess human rights situation
  5. 6 Jan 2017Abe meets U.S. investor Soros after stressing economic focus

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete