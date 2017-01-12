10:24 12 January 2017
Toyota president meets with U.S. vice president-elect: source
NEW YORK, Jan. 11, Kyodo
Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda met with U.S. Vice President-elect Mike Pence in Washington on Tuesday, a company source said Wednesday.
Toyoda's meeting with a top official of the incoming administration comes after the carmaker announced at a trade show on Monday that it will spend $10 billion in U.S. capital investments over the next five years.
With President-elect Donald Trump having hit Toyota's plans to build a new factory in Mexico on Twitter last week, Toyoda is believed to have explained to Pence the degree of the Japanese automaker's contribution to the U.S. economy.
