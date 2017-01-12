Close

Kyodo News

January 12, 2017 12:09

10:48 12 January 2017

Samsung leader summoned for questioning over corruption scandal

SEOUL, Jan. 12, Kyodo

South Korea's special prosecutors investigating an influence-peddling scandal centered on President Park Geun Hye and her confidante Choi Soon Sil on Thursday summoned Samsung Business Group's heir apparent for questioning over the group's alleged financial support for Choi in return for business favors.

Lee Jae Yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., was called to the special counsel team's office in southern Seoul around 9:30 a.m.

"I am very sorry for not being able to show a good appearance over this matter," Lee told reporters upon arriving at the special counsel team's office.

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News.

