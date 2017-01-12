10:48 12 January 2017
Samsung leader summoned for questioning over corruption scandal
SEOUL, Jan. 12, Kyodo
South Korea's special prosecutors investigating an influence-peddling scandal centered on President Park Geun Hye and her confidante Choi Soon Sil on Thursday summoned Samsung Business Group's heir apparent for questioning over the group's alleged financial support for Choi in return for business favors.
Lee Jae Yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., was called to the special counsel team's office in southern Seoul around 9:30 a.m.
"I am very sorry for not being able to show a good appearance over this matter," Lee told reporters upon arriving at the special counsel team's office.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.