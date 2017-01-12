U.S. blacklists N. Korea leader's sister over human rights abuses

The United States slapped sanctions on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister Wednesday over alleged serious human rights abuses and censorship activities that it said were carried out by Kim's regime.

Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister of leader Kim and vice director of the Propaganda and Agitation Department of the Workers' Party of Korea, was among seven North Koreans and two entities blacklisted by the Treasury Department.

"Today's action exposes individuals supporting the North Korean regime and underscores the U.S. government's commitment to promoting accountability for serious human rights abuses and censorship in North Korea," said John Smith, acting director for the department's Office of Foreign Assets Control.