Abe embarks on four-nation Pacific Rim visit amid China's rise

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe left Japan on Thursday for a six-day trip to the Philippines, Australia, Indonesia and Vietnam, with the aim of strengthening strategic ties with the key Asia-Pacific nations amid China's rising maritime assertiveness.

Through the trip, Abe is also seeking to promote the importance of free trade in meetings with the four countries' leaders at a time when U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, has taken stances suggesting the world's biggest economy may shift to a protectionist trade policy, Japanese officials said.

"I would like to have frank talks with the leaders of respective countries about how to join efforts and how to contribute to regional peace and stability," Abe told reporters at Tokyo's Haneda airport before his departure.