Historical post-abdication title eyed for Emperor Akihito

The government is considering giving Emperor Akihito the historical title of "joko" assumed by many retired emperors should he abdicate, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

To avoid powers being split between a retired emperor and his successor, an advisory panel to the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to discuss what official role the retired emperor should play, according to the sources.

Historically, retired emperors took such titles as "daijo tenno" (retired sovereign), abbreviated as "joko." But no emperor has relinquished the throne since Emperor Kokaku in 1817, and the current law on imperial affairs has no provisions for abdication, thus no rules on what a retired emperor should be called.