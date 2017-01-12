Novelist Mishima's unreleased 1970 voice recording found in Tokyo

An unreleased voice recording of Yukio Mishima has been found at a Tokyo broadcaster in which the late novelist talked about death and Japan's pacifist Constitution nine months before his sensational suicide, the company said Thursday.

The roughly 80-minute-long recording of Mishima speaking with British translator John Bester in Japanese, believed to be taped on Feb. 19, 1970, was kept at Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings Inc. and originally intended not to be made public, it said.

"I feel death has entered my body from the outside," Mishima tells Bester in the talk session.