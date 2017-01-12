Economy watcher sentiment flat in Dec. amid mixed views on Trump

Business confidence among people in Japan with jobs sensitive to economic conditions remained unchanged in December from the previous month, amid mixed views on the incoming U.S. administration of Donald Trump, government data showed Thursday.

The diffusion index of sentiment regarding the country's current economic situation among so-called economy watchers, such as taxi drivers and restaurant employees, was flat at 51.4, the Cabinet Office said in its monthly survey.

"Some people welcomed higher stocks and the appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the yen following the victory of Mr. Trump, but some expressed concern about the uncertainty over what Mr. Trump will do," a Cabinet Office official said.