Close

Kyodo News

January 12, 2017 16:42

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:28 12 January 2017

Rugby: Sunwolves gain 3, lose 1 for 2017 Super Rugby season

TOKYO, Jan. 12, Kyodo

The Sunwolves named three more players to their squad Thursday for the 2017 Super Rugby season.

Lock Naohiro Kotaki from Toshiba Brave Lupus, who has won seven caps for the Brave Blossoms, gets a recall having played three games for the franchise last year.

NTT Communications Shining Arcs No. 8 Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco and Canon Eagles utility back Michael Bond are also named, both eligible to play for Japan once they have completed their three years' residency.

The franchise also announced that Canon prop Kanta Higashionna has withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

The Sunwolves play their only preseason game against a Top League All-Star XV in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture on Feb. 18 before opening their season against the defending Super Rugby champions, the Hurricanes from New Zealand, at Tokyo's Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground a week later.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 6 Jan 2017Cambodia asks Japan to conduct feasibility study on airport rail link
  2. 6 Jan 2017Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  3. 6 Jan 2017U.S. trade deficit widens 6.8% in November
  4. 6 Jan 2017Abe meets U.S. investor Soros after stressing economic focus
  5. 6 Jan 2017U.N. envoy to visit Myanmar next week to assess human rights situation

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete