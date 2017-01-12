Rugby: Sunwolves gain 3, lose 1 for 2017 Super Rugby season

The Sunwolves named three more players to their squad Thursday for the 2017 Super Rugby season.

Lock Naohiro Kotaki from Toshiba Brave Lupus, who has won seven caps for the Brave Blossoms, gets a recall having played three games for the franchise last year.

NTT Communications Shining Arcs No. 8 Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco and Canon Eagles utility back Michael Bond are also named, both eligible to play for Japan once they have completed their three years' residency.

The franchise also announced that Canon prop Kanta Higashionna has withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

The Sunwolves play their only preseason game against a Top League All-Star XV in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture on Feb. 18 before opening their season against the defending Super Rugby champions, the Hurricanes from New Zealand, at Tokyo's Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground a week later.

==Kyodo