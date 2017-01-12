Close

Kyodo News

January 12, 2017 18:13

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:57 12 January 2017

Abe, Duterte meet to discuss S. China Sea, economy

By Junko Horiuchi
MANILA, Jan. 12, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte held talks Thursday where they are likely to agree on strengthening cooperation amid China's rising assertiveness in the South China Sea.

The leaders, meeting for the third time since Duterte came to power last June, are expected to agree to establish a joint committee to expedite Japan's involvement in infrastructural development in the fast-growing Southeast Asian nation, Japanese officials said.

Japan is also set to provide support for rehabilitation facilities for drug addicts in the Philippines, a move likely to be welcomed by Duterte who rose to power by vowing to rid the country of illicit drugs, they said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japanese Prime Minister Abe in Manila for two-day visit
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 6 Jan 2017Cambodia asks Japan to conduct feasibility study on airport rail link
  2. 6 Jan 2017Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  3. 6 Jan 2017U.S. trade deficit widens 6.8% in November
  4. 6 Jan 2017Abe meets U.S. investor Soros after stressing economic focus
  5. 6 Jan 2017U.N. envoy to visit Myanmar next week to assess human rights situation

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete