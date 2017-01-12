Abe, Duterte meet to discuss S. China Sea, economy

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte held talks Thursday where they are likely to agree on strengthening cooperation amid China's rising assertiveness in the South China Sea.

The leaders, meeting for the third time since Duterte came to power last June, are expected to agree to establish a joint committee to expedite Japan's involvement in infrastructural development in the fast-growing Southeast Asian nation, Japanese officials said.

Japan is also set to provide support for rehabilitation facilities for drug addicts in the Philippines, a move likely to be welcomed by Duterte who rose to power by vowing to rid the country of illicit drugs, they said.