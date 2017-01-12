Close

Kyodo News

January 12, 2017 18:13

17:14 12 January 2017

Fast Retailing's Sept.-Nov. net profit up 45% on solid overseas sales

TOKYO, Jan. 12, Kyodo

Fast Retailing Co. reported Thursday a 45.1 percent rise in group net profit to 69.70 billion yen ($609 million) for the first quarter of its fiscal year starting in September helped by solid results in some overseas operations and cost reductions.

The operator of the Uniqlo casual clothing chain posted a 16.7 percent rise in operating profit to 88.59 billion yen and sales of 528.85 billion yen, up 1.6 percent.

Fast Retailing's overseas Uniqlo business turned an operating profit of 30.1 billion yen, up 44.6 percent.

