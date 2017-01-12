Close

January 12, 2017 19:43

18:46 12 January 2017

Rugby: Kobe lock gets 10-match ban for dangerous tackle

TOKYO, Jan. 12, Kyodo

Kobe Kobelco Steelers lock Vakauta Isileli Nakajima was handed a 10-match ban by the Japan Rugby Football Union on Thursday for a tip tackle during last weekend's Top League game against Kubota Spears.

The 27-year-old Tongan-born graduate of Ryutsu Keizai University upended Kim Ho Bum in the 14th minute of the game at Osaka's Kincho Stadium on Sunday and was shown a red card by referee Teruhisa Kajiwara for the tackle, which drew condemnation worldwide after it was shown on social media.

Kim fortunately was unscathed after the incident -- despite landing on his head -- and carried on to help the Spears to a 23-16 win that eliminated the Steelers from contention in the season-ending All-Japan Championship.

Nakajima, who was handed a four-game ban earlier in the season following a punching incident during a reserve game against Coca-Cola Red Sparks, will miss the final league game of the season against Suntory Sungoliath on Saturday and a further nine JRFU sanctioned games.

==Kyodo

