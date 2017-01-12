Close

Kyodo News

January 12, 2017 22:46

21:41 12 January 2017

Abe pledges $8.7 billion public-private package for Philippines

By Junko Horiuchi
MANILA, Jan. 12, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged a 1 trillion yen ($8.7 billion) aid package, including government aid and private investment in infrastructural development in the Philippines over the next five years, as Japan moves to strengthen ties with a key nation in the Asia-Pacific region to counter China's growing maritime assertiveness and influence.

"We will leverage Japanese technology and know-how to the fullest extent to positively cooperate for the improvement of infrastructure in Metro Manila and the whole of the Philippines," Abe said at a joint press conference in Manila after meeting with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.

Abe, who became the first foreign head of state to visit the country since Duterte took power last June, said he and Duterte agreed to enhance maritime and security cooperation in their talks at the Malacanang Palace.

