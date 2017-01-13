Close

January 13, 2017 3:19

02:23 13 January 2017

U.S. defense sec'y pick vows to spur alliances, seeks obligations

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, Kyodo

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's defense secretary nominee assured Japan and other U.S. allies on Thursday that Washington will embrace U.S. alliances and security partnerships.

At the same time, Marine Gen. James Mattis, during his Senate confirmation hearing, called for all U.S. allies to live up to their treaty obligations, advocating "taking no ally for granted."

"History is clear: nations with strong allies thrive and those without them wither," Mattis told the Senate Committee on Armed Services.

