FEATURE: Widowed Japanese increasingly choosing to cut ties with aged in-laws

An increasing number of Japanese people, especially women, are choosing to terminate legal relations with their in-laws after the death of their spouse.

With Japan's graying society leaving more and more elderly people requiring nursing care, the decision to break ties is becoming more prevalent as surviving spouses look to break tradition and lift the burden of caring for aged in-laws.

A widowed writer in her 40s, who uses the pen name Mayumi Sugihara, took the difficult decision, ending ties with her husband's parents one and a half years after her spouse's death.