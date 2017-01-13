Close

January 13, 2017 20:00

19:13 13 January 2017

Olympics: Tokyo Gov. takes issue with golf course for 2020 Olympics

TOKYO, Jan. 13, Kyodo

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike on Friday urged the private country club scheduled to host the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games' golf competition to admit women as full members.

"I feel very uncomfortable about women not being able to become a regular member in this era," Koike said at a press conference, referring to Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama Prefecture, northwest of Tokyo.

The golf club, which has held several international events, said it does not allow women to become full members or to play on Sundays.

