January 14, 2017 15:43

14:46 14 January 2017

Toxic chemical 79 times minimum level detected at new fish market site

TOKYO, Jan. 14, Kyodo

An amount of benzene 79 times the minimum allowed by the government was detected among other toxic chemicals in groundwater samples from Tokyo's Toyosu area where the famous Tsukiji fish market is planned to be relocated, officials in the Tokyo metropolitan government said Saturday.

The latest finding, reported to the metropolitan government's panel of experts, could have an impact on Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike's decision on the timing of the market relocation. Koike has already postponed the move in order that safety concerns over the new market site can be addressed.

"I am surprised to know that detected levels came in far higher than expected," Koike told reporters.

