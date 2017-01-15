3 dead in heavy snowfall as coldest day this winter hits Japan

At least three people were found dead Sunday as temperatures plunged to their lowest levels so far this winter in many regions of Japan, with heavy snowfall continuing to hit areas especially along the Sea of Japan coast.

An 88-year-old man in Fukuchiyama, Kyoto Prefecture, was found dead in a greenhouse after the structure apparently collapsed under the weight of snow, while at least 300 people were injured in weather-related accidents, according to a Kyodo News tally.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of snowstorms and heavy accumulation in Sea of Japan coastal areas through Monday. Airlines including All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines cancelled at least 130 flights, while services on the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen lines saw delays.