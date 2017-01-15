Close

Kyodo News

January 15, 2017 23:34

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:15 15 January 2017

3 dead in heavy snowfall as coldest day this winter hits Japan

TOKYO, Jan. 15, Kyodo

At least three people were found dead Sunday as temperatures plunged to their lowest levels so far this winter in many regions of Japan, with heavy snowfall continuing to hit areas especially along the Sea of Japan coast.

An 88-year-old man in Fukuchiyama, Kyoto Prefecture, was found dead in a greenhouse after the structure apparently collapsed under the weight of snow, while at least 300 people were injured in weather-related accidents, according to a Kyodo News tally.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of snowstorms and heavy accumulation in Sea of Japan coastal areas through Monday. Airlines including All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines cancelled at least 130 flights, while services on the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen lines saw delays.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Heavy snow hits Japan, coldest day this winter in much of country
  • Heavy snow hits Japan, coldest day this winter in much of country
  • Heavy snow hits Japan, coldest day this winter in much of country
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 12 Jan 2017N. Korea's top diplomat for Asian affairs in Beijing
  2. 11 Jan 2017Deputy editor at major publisher arrested for allegedly killing wife
  3. 12 Jan 2017Restaurant industry opposes total smoking ban ahead of 2020 Olympics
  4. 11 Jan 2017Ex-manager of Swiss Bank jailed, fined in 1MDB-related offenses
  5. 12 Jan 2017Abe pledges $8.7 billion public-private package for Philippines

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete