Video Advisory (Jan. 16) Young people celebrating coming-of-age shoot arrows

Young people celebrating coming-of-age shoot arrows

-- Wearing kimono, young women celebrating their coming-of-age shoot arrows in snow at a Buddhist temple in the western Japan city of Kyoto on Jan. 15, 2017.

==Kyodo