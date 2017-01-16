10:53 16 January 2017
Video Advisory (Jan. 16) Young people celebrating coming-of-age shoot arrows
TOKYO, Jan. 16, Kyodo
The following is the latest available news video.
Young people celebrating coming-of-age shoot arrows
-- Wearing kimono, young women celebrating their coming-of-age shoot arrows in snow at a Buddhist temple in the western Japan city of Kyoto on Jan. 15, 2017.
(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15710/)
NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.
==Kyodo