Close

Kyodo News

January 16, 2017 13:14

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:46 16 January 2017

FEATURE: Daughter of refugee strives to build Japanese school in Vietnam

By Kazuya Iwamura
TOKYO, Jan. 16, Kyodo

The child of a refugee from Vietnam is striving to realize her dream of building a Japanese language school in the Southeast Asian country.

"My dream is to do something that would serve as a bridge between Japan and Vietnam," said Doan Thy Trang, 27.

To achieve that goal, she founded a consulting firm in Akashi, a western Japanese city facing the Seto Inland Sea, in January 2015.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Daughter of refugee strives to build Japanese school
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 12 Jan 2017N. Korea's top diplomat for Asian affairs in Beijing
  2. 11 Jan 2017Deputy editor at major publisher arrested for allegedly killing wife
  3. 12 Jan 2017Restaurant industry opposes total smoking ban ahead of 2020 Olympics
  4. 11 Jan 2017Ex-manager of Swiss Bank jailed, fined in 1MDB-related offenses
  5. 13 Jan 2017Half of sushi served in Los Angeles restaurants mislabeled: study

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete