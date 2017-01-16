12:46 16 January 2017
FEATURE: Daughter of refugee strives to build Japanese school in Vietnam
By Kazuya Iwamura
TOKYO, Jan. 16, Kyodo
The child of a refugee from Vietnam is striving to realize her dream of building a Japanese language school in the Southeast Asian country.
"My dream is to do something that would serve as a bridge between Japan and Vietnam," said Doan Thy Trang, 27.
To achieve that goal, she founded a consulting firm in Akashi, a western Japanese city facing the Seto Inland Sea, in January 2015.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.