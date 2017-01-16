Close

Kyodo News

January 16, 2017 13:14

12:51 16 January 2017

Rugby: Japan assistant coach nixes move to take over Irish club side

By Rich Freeman
TOKYO, Jan. 16, Kyodo

Japan assistant coach Tony Brown dismissed reports Monday linking him with Irish provincial side Connacht, saying he was fully committed to the Brave Blossoms.

A story in the Sunday Times in Britain claimed the former Sanyo (now Panasonic) Wild Knights and All Blacks flyhalf "has emerged as the leading contender to replace Pat Lam as Connacht's director of rugby next season."

The report went on to say that "Brown already has a family link to the club, as his brother Cory worked for several years as an elite player development officer in the province."

However, when contacted by Kyodo News, the 41-year-old said "That's the first I've heard about it. I am contracted to Japan until after the World Cup in 2019."

Brown will coach the Highlanders during the 2017 Super Rugby season before heading back to Japan to link up full-time with head coach Jamie Joseph, having already worked with the Brave Blossoms during last November's test matches.

Brown spent four years as an assistant coach under Joseph at the Highlanders, winning the 2016 Super Rugby title, before taking over as head coach following Joseph's move to Japan in August 2016.

He is not the first Japan-linked coach linked with the Connacht job, with a number of other media outlets saying the job will go to Jono Gibbes, whose brother Chris was an assistant coach under John Kirwan at the 2007 Rugby World Cup.

==Kyodo

