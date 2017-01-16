Close

Kyodo News

January 16, 2017 20:48

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:26 16 January 2017

At least 37 killed in cargo jet crash in Kyrgyzstan

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Jan. 16, Kyodo

A Turkish cargo jet crashed Monday into a residential area near the international airport in the Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, killing at least 37 people, most of them people on the ground, Kyrgyzstan government officials and Russian media said.

Five crew members were also among the dead after the Boeing 747 crashed around 7:30 a.m. and destroyed more than 30 houses several kilometers from Manas airport, according to Kyrgyz officials and Russia's Tass news agency.

Fatalities are likely to increase, as around 30 survivors were reportedly hurt, some seriously.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 12 Jan 2017N. Korea's top diplomat for Asian affairs in Beijing
  2. 11 Jan 2017Deputy editor at major publisher arrested for allegedly killing wife
  3. 12 Jan 2017Restaurant industry opposes total smoking ban ahead of 2020 Olympics
  4. 13 Jan 2017Half of sushi served in Los Angeles restaurants mislabeled: study
  5. 11 Jan 2017Ex-manager of Swiss Bank jailed, fined in 1MDB-related offenses

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete