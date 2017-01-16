At least 37 killed in cargo jet crash in Kyrgyzstan

A Turkish cargo jet crashed Monday into a residential area near the international airport in the Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, killing at least 37 people, most of them people on the ground, Kyrgyzstan government officials and Russian media said.

Five crew members were also among the dead after the Boeing 747 crashed around 7:30 a.m. and destroyed more than 30 houses several kilometers from Manas airport, according to Kyrgyz officials and Russia's Tass news agency.

Fatalities are likely to increase, as around 30 survivors were reportedly hurt, some seriously.