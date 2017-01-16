20:04 16 January 2017
Japan offers patrol vessels to Vietnam to strengthen maritime ties
By Junko Horiuchi
HANOI, Jan. 16, Kyodo
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday that Japan will provide six patrol vessels to Vietnam as a part of a fresh yen-loan offer totaling 120 billion yen ($1 billion) to the Southeast Asian country to help its maritime safety efforts amid China's expanding activities at sea.
The patrol vessels are aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation, Abe said at a press conference following talks with Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi, held at a time when uncertainty is looming over incoming U.S. President Donald Trump's commitment to the stability of the Asia-Pacific region.
Vietnam is embroiled in a territorial row with China in the South China Sea, along with four other governments.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.