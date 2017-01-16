Japan offers patrol vessels to Vietnam to strengthen maritime ties

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday that Japan will provide six patrol vessels to Vietnam as a part of a fresh yen-loan offer totaling 120 billion yen ($1 billion) to the Southeast Asian country to help its maritime safety efforts amid China's expanding activities at sea.

The patrol vessels are aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation, Abe said at a press conference following talks with Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi, held at a time when uncertainty is looming over incoming U.S. President Donald Trump's commitment to the stability of the Asia-Pacific region.

Vietnam is embroiled in a territorial row with China in the South China Sea, along with four other governments.