Okinawa leader to visit U.S. to convey antibase stance to Trump gov't

Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga will visit Washington soon after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office Friday, hoping to convey to the new administration his opposition to a plan to move a U.S. air base within the island prefecture, the local government said Monday.

It is the third time that Onaga will visit the U.S. capital since he was elected governor in 2014 on a pledge to oppose the long-stalled plan to move the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma within Okinawa.

According to prefectural government officials, Onaga will visit Washington between Jan. 31 and Feb. 4 with the aim of directly contacting officials representing the new administration before its security policies are fleshed out.