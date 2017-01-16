Close

January 16, 2017 22:18

21:23 16 January 2017

Japan offers patrol vessels to Vietnam to strengthen maritime ties

By Junko Horiuchi
HANOI, Jan. 16, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday that Japan will provide six patrol vessels to Vietnam as part of a fresh yen-loan offer totaling around 117 billion yen ($1 billion) to the Southeast Asian country to help its maritime safety efforts amid China's expanding activities at sea.

"Japan will strongly support Vietnam's enhancement of maritime law-enforcing capabilities," Abe said at a press conference following talks with Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi, held at a time when uncertainty is looming over incoming U.S. President Donald Trump's commitment to the stability of the Asia-Pacific region.

Phuc said he agreed with Abe on the necessity of respect for "freedom of navigation and peaceful means" and opposition to the use of force in resolving disputes in the South China Sea.

