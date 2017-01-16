Close

Kyodo News

January 16, 2017 22:18

22:05 16 January 2017

Abe says he hopes to meet Trump soon after inauguration

HANOI, Jan. 16, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday he hopes to meet Donald Trump "at the earliest possible date" after his inauguration Friday as U.S. president.

Abe also vowed to seek the early entry into force of the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact, from which Trump has pledged to withdraw the United States.

"We must create a free, rules-based and fair market," Abe told a press conference in Hanoi.

