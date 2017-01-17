Close

Kyodo News

January 17, 2017 13:27

12:45 17 January 2017

Driver convicted over fatal accident linked to "Pokemon Go"

KYOTO, Jan. 17, Kyodo

A 48-year-old crane truck driver was found guilty Tuesday by the Kyoto District Court over a fatal traffic accident linked to playing the popular smartphone game "Pokemon Go."

Hiroki Negami was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for five years, for negligence resulting in death for playing the augmented-reality game at the wheel and fatally hitting a 39-year-old woman on a minibike in Nagaokakyo, Kyoto Prefecture, on Sept. 12.

Presiding Judge Masaya Okuyama said, "The negligence was grave and entailed great danger. The defendant was also aware of other fatal accidents related to the Pokemon Go game having taken place."

