Kyodo News

January 17, 2017 14:58

14:10 17 January 2017

Video Advisory (Jan. 17) 22nd anniv. of Great Hanshin Earthquake

TOKYO, Jan. 17, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

22nd anniv. of Great Hanshin Earthquake

-- The western Japan city of Kobe and surrounding areas marked the 22nd anniversary on Jan. 17, 2017, of the Great Hanshin Earthquake that killed more than 6,400 people. Many people observed a moment of silence at 5:46 a.m., the time when the temblor hit the major port city, with families of victims vowing to continue passing on memories of the disaster to future generations.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15718/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

