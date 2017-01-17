Search for missing MH370 suspended, ending 3-year trilateral effort

The deep sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has been suspended, the three nations involved in the nearly three-year search said in a statement Tuesday.

"Despite every effort using the best science available, cutting edge technology, as well as modeling and advice from highly skilled professionals who are the best in their field, unfortunately, the search has not been able to locate the aircraft," the joint communique by transport ministers of Malaysia, Australia and China said.

"Accordingly, the underwater search for MH370 has been suspended," said the communique released by the Joint Agency Coordination Center established to coordinate search efforts.