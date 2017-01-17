Japan protests over S. Korea plan to erect statue on disputed isles

Japan protested to South Korea on Tuesday about a plan to erect a "comfort women" memorial statue on a pair of disputed islets in the Sea of Japan, the Japanese government's top spokesman said.

The plan is "extremely deplorable and unacceptable in light of our position on the sovereignty of Takeshima," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference, referring to the islets controlled by South Korea but claimed by Japan.

A group of South Korean local assembly members announced Monday they plan to erect the statue on the islets -- called Dokdo in South Korea -- according to South Korean media, following weeks of heightened tensions over the issue of the women procured for Japanese military brothels before and during World War II.