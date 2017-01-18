Close

Kyodo News

January 18, 2017

12:21 18 January 2017

Toshiba eyes spinning off flash memory business

TOKYO, Jan. 18, Kyodo

Toshiba Corp. said Wednesday that it is considering spinning off its mainstay flash memory business, a move apparently motivated by its desire to make up for expected losses in its struggling U.S. nuclear business.

In a statement released following news reports on the subject, the embattled Japanese electronics manufacturer said, "While it is true that we are considering spinning off our memory business, we have not made any concrete decision at this point."

Toshiba's advanced NAND-type flash memory business commands a leading global market share and is estimated to be worth 2 trillion yen (about $17.7 billion). The memory, which is used for devices such as smartphones, is produced at a plant in Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture.

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

