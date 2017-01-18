Shogi ass'n chief to quit over false cheating charge against player

The head of the Japan Shogi Association said Wednesday he will step down to take responsibility over a top-ranked player facing a false allegation that he cheated with software assistance during official games last year.

"There was a flaw in dealing with (the matter). I deeply apologize to Hiroyuki Miura ninth dan for causing trouble," Koji Tanigawa, 54, said at a news conference in Tokyo, using the title "ninth dan" for highest-rank players of the chess-like Japanese board game.

The association plans to convene an extraordinary general meeting soon to pick a successor to Tanigawa, who took up the post in 2012.