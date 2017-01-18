18:40 18 January 2017
Shogi ass'n chief to quit over false cheating charge against player
TOKYO, Jan. 18, Kyodo
The head of the Japan Shogi Association said Wednesday he will step down to take responsibility over a top-ranked player facing a false allegation that he cheated with software assistance during official games last year.
"There was a flaw in dealing with (the matter). I deeply apologize to Hiroyuki Miura ninth dan for causing trouble," Koji Tanigawa, 54, said at a news conference in Tokyo, using the title "ninth dan" for highest-rank players of the chess-like Japanese board game.
The association plans to convene an extraordinary general meeting soon to pick a successor to Tanigawa, who took up the post in 2012.
