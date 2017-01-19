Video Advisory (Jan. 19) Corals dying in Japan's largest coral reef

The following is the latest available news video.

Corals dying in Japan's largest coral reef

-- Corals are being destroyed by bleaching in Japan's largest coral reef nestled in between the islands of Ishigaki and Iriomote in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa. Algae cover dead coral there, turning the ocean a muddy color. As concerns grow over the possible loss of the tourism resource, experts stress the need to take measures for coral conservation.

