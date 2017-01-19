Close

Kyodo News

January 19, 2017 10:57

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

10:08 19 January 2017

Video Advisory (Jan. 19) Corals dying in Japan's largest coral reef

TOKYO, Jan. 19, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Corals dying in Japan's largest coral reef

-- Corals are being destroyed by bleaching in Japan's largest coral reef nestled in between the islands of Ishigaki and Iriomote in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa. Algae cover dead coral there, turning the ocean a muddy color. As concerns grow over the possible loss of the tourism resource, experts stress the need to take measures for coral conservation.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15724/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 13 Jan 2017Half of sushi served in Los Angeles restaurants mislabeled: study
  2. 13 Jan 2017India's SpiceJet announces deal for up to 205 Boeing planes
  3. 16 Jan 2017Australian gov't criticizes Japan's Antarctic whaling operations
  4. 13 Jan 2017Working Japanese expatriate population in Indonesia drops in 2016
  5. 14 Jan 2017Trump open to idea of shift in U.S. "one-China" policy: WSJ

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete