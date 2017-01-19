Close

Kyodo News

January 19, 2017 13:59

13:39 19 January 2017

Toshiba could incur 700 bil. yen loss, asks state-owned bank for aid

TOKYO, Jan. 19, Kyodo

Toshiba Corp. has sought financial assistance from the state-owned Development Bank of Japan as it expects an asset impairment loss of up to 700 billion yen ($6.17 billion) from its U.S. nuclear business, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

With the huge expected loss, Toshiba is facing the risk of falling into a capital deficit, the sources said, adding the company will also seek to secure funds by spinning off its mainstay flash memory business and selling assets.

The DBJ is mulling possible investment in the Japanese electronics maker itself or in its flash memory business, the sources said.

