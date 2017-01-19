Close

Kyodo News

January 19, 2017

17:36 19 January 2017

Beijing rebuts U.S. commerce chief-designate's views on China trade

BEIJING, Jan. 19, Kyodo

China on Thursday refuted U.S. Commerce Secretary-designate Wilbur Ross' views on the rising Asian power, after he characterized it as the "most protectionist country" among large economies.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying argued that the actual situation is quite the opposite -- that China is the most active economy promoting free trade in the world.

"Under the current circumstances, who is really pushing forward liberalization of trade and investment and who is implementing protectionism?" Hua said. "I think everybody sees clearly. The answer is probably just the opposite of Mr. Ross."

