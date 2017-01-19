Soccer: Vissel 'working' on Podolski transfer

Vissel Kobe is currently drawing up a transfer offer for former Germany striker Lukas Podolski, an official with the J-League first-division side said Thursday.

"We are currently drawing up our offer," the club official said of the current status of negotiations with Podolski's club, Turkish giants Galatasaray.

While Vissel will begin team workouts on Friday in Kobe, Podolski, who has played in three World Cups for Germany, is currently in the middle of the Turkish season.

And though he should have no fitness issues should he miss the start of Vissel's preseason preparations, the team would like Podolski to be on board as soon as possible.

"If he does join us, we would like to have him in camp," the official said. "If he doesn't arrive soon, it will be harder for him to be accepted as a true member of the team."

==Kyodo