High-rise in Iran's capital collapses, scores feared dead

At least 30 firefighters and many others are feared dead Thursday after a high-rise commercial building in Iran's capital collapsed following a major fire, local media reported.

Emergency services official Mojtaba Khaledi told Kyodo News that the 17-story Plasco building "completely collapsed" about four hours after the fire started at around 8 a.m. while an unknown number of firefighters and others were still inside.

He said there were about 200 firefighters trying to control the fire when the collapse happened.