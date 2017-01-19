Close

Kyodo News

January 19, 2017 21:34

20:29 19 January 2017

High-rise in Iran's capital collapses, scores feared dead

TEHRAN, Jan. 19, Kyodo

At least 30 firefighters and many others are feared dead Thursday after a high-rise commercial building in Iran's capital collapsed following a major fire, local media reported.

Emergency services official Mojtaba Khaledi told Kyodo News that the 17-story Plasco building "completely collapsed" about four hours after the fire started at around 8 a.m. while an unknown number of firefighters and others were still inside.

He said there were about 200 firefighters trying to control the fire when the collapse happened.

