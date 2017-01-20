Hotel under fire for Nanjing denial to be used for Asian Winter Games

The organizer of the Asian Winter Games in Japan next month said Thursday it will use as one of the athletes' dormitories a hotel whose operator is facing criticism from China for putting in its rooms a book denying the 1937 Nanjing Massacre.

According to the organizer of the 2017 Sapporo Asian Winter Games, some athletes are to stay at an APA hotel in Sapporo, Hokkaido, where the event involving participants from about 30 countries and regions will be held.

An APA group official said, "We find no fault in the contents of the book and we have no intention of removing it even if we are asked to do so." But the official added that the group is considering removing the book from the room when requested by a guest.