Long-term strength of dollar is important: U.S. Treasury pick

U.S. Treasury Secretary-designate Steven Mnuchin on Thursday stressed the importance of the long-term strength of the U.S. dollar, marking a contrast to President-elect Donald Trump's suggestion that he favors a weaker dollar.

"The long-term strength over long periods of time is important," Mnuchin said at his Senate confirmation hearing. "The U.S. currency has been the most attractive currency to be in for very, very long periods of time. I think that it's important."

Mnuchin made the remarks after Trump said in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, "Our currency is too strong," when asked about the U.S. trade relationship with China.