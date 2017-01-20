Close

Kyodo News

January 20, 2017 11:13

10:32 20 January 2017

Japan's emperor, empress to make 1st visit to Vietnam from Feb. 28

TOKYO, Jan. 20, Kyodo

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko will make a weeklong trip from Feb. 28 to Vietnam, their first visit to the Southeast Asian country, as well as Thailand, the government said Friday.

The emperor and empress aim to promote international goodwill in their visit to Vietnam, after which they will stop in Thailand to pay their respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died last October, the government said.

It would be their first overseas trip since the 83-year-old emperor indicated his desire to abdicate in a video message broadcast last August that his age could one day prevent him from fulfilling his public duties.

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

