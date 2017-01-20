Close

Kyodo News

January 20, 2017 12:44

11:29 20 January 2017

China's 2016 GDP slows to 6.7%, but within gov't target

BEIJING, Jan. 20, Kyodo

China's economy grew 6.7 percent in 2016 from a year earlier, marking the weakest annual expansion in 26 years but comfortably meeting the government's official target, as it tolerates a moderate slowdown to restructure its developing model, official data showed Friday.

The growth of gross domestic product, down from 6.9 percent in 2015, is within Beijing's target range of 6.5 to 7 percent for last year.

China's GDP rose 6.7 percent in the first three quarters of 2016 and increased 6.8 percent in the October-December period, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, which released the data.

