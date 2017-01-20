Aso says no need to fret about every currency move

Finance Minister Taro Aso said Friday there is no need to fret about every currency move, but that volatility is undesirable.

"We do not need to be swayed by every rise and fall," Aso told a press conference after a Cabinet meeting as financial markets brace for the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president later in the day.

Aso made the comments after Trump's pick for Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, stressed on Thursday the importance of the long-term strength of the U.S. dollar. Trump is viewed as favoring a weak dollar.