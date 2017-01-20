Close

Kyodo News

January 20, 2017 12:44

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:32 20 January 2017

Aso says no need to fret about every currency move

TOKYO, Jan. 20, Kyodo

Finance Minister Taro Aso said Friday there is no need to fret about every currency move, but that volatility is undesirable.

"We do not need to be swayed by every rise and fall," Aso told a press conference after a Cabinet meeting as financial markets brace for the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president later in the day.

Aso made the comments after Trump's pick for Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, stressed on Thursday the importance of the long-term strength of the U.S. dollar. Trump is viewed as favoring a weak dollar.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 16 Jan 2017Australian gov't criticizes Japan's Antarctic whaling operations
  2. 14 Jan 2017Trump open to idea of shift in U.S. "one-China" policy: WSJ
  3. 16 Jan 2017Over 1,300 drug suspects nabbed in Cambodia's crackdown in 2 weeks
  4. 16 Jan 2017Gov't to unload more shares in Japan Post after July
  5. 17 Jan 2017Iran's banking situation normalizes after nuclear deal: president

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete