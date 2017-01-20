Japan ratifies TPP despite bleak outlook under Trump

Japan ratified the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement Friday, hours before the inauguration as U.S. president of Donald Trump, whose pledge to withdraw from the 12-party pact has put its future in limbo.

After the Cabinet of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe approved the TPP Friday morning, the government notified New Zealand, the country to which the pact is entrusted, that Japan had completed its domestic procedures.

The free trade deal appears unlikely to be fully implemented as Trump, who will be sworn in later in the day, has pledged to pull the United States out of the TPP as soon as he takes office.