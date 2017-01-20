Close

January 20, 2017 14:15

13:13 20 January 2017

Diet begins session set to focus on abdication, Constitution

TOKYO, Jan. 20, Kyodo

Japan's parliament began a 150-day ordinary session Friday, with debate likely to focus on legal issues surrounding the potential abdication of Emperor Akihito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's push for constitutional revision.

In line with convention, Abe will deliver a policy speech the same day, followed by the ministers of finance, foreign affairs and trade. Several days of question-and-answer sessions will then give lawmakers in both Diet houses the chance to ask about the contents of the speeches.

Emperor Akihito, 83, indicated his wish to abdicate in a video message broadcast in August last year, saying that his age could one day prevent him from fulfilling his duties as a symbol of the state.

  • Diet begins ordinary session
