U.S. to start moving carrier-based aircraft to Iwakuni base in Nov.

The U.S. military will begin moving in November its carrier-based aircraft from a base southwest of Tokyo to the Marine Corps' Iwakuni base in western Japan under a plan to realign U.S. forces, Japanese government officials said Friday.

Iwakuni Mayor Yoshihiko Fukuda received the explanation about the relocation of the aircraft from the U.S. Navy's Atsugi air facility in Kanagawa Prefecture from Japanese foreign and defense ministry officials.

The relocation of the aircraft, which are attached to the carrier Ronald Reagan deployed at the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture, will take place in three stages through May 2018. Parliamentary Vice Defense Minister Hiroyuki Miyazawa said the number of aircraft to be moved to Iwakuni is likely to total 61.