Trump to be sworn in as U.S. president with "America First" agenda

Donald Trump is set to take office Friday as the 45th president of the United States with a pledge to boost the economy, crack down on immigration and protect American workers and manufacturing from what he sees as unfair trade as part of his "America First" agenda.

Amid concerns about Trump's antiglobalism rhetoric and protectionist stance, Japan and other Asian countries are waiting to see if he actually pulls the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation free trade agreement he has rejected as a job-killing "disaster," on Inauguration Day as he has declared.

With his swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol, the 70-year-old New York business mogul will succeed Democratic President Barack Obama, making him the first Republican commander-in-chief in eight years.