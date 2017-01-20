15:15 20 January 2017
Abe hails Japan-U.S. ties in Diet speech ahead of Trump inauguration
TOKYO, Jan. 20, Kyodo
The position of the Japan-U.S. alliance as the linchpin of Japanese foreign policy and security is an "unchanging principle," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in a policy speech Friday hours before the inauguration of the next U.S. president.
Speaking in the Diet at the opening of a 150-day ordinary session, Abe said he wants to hold talks with President-elect Donald Trump as soon as possible after the inauguration.
Abe described Japan as being "at the center" of a rapidly changing world, pledging to "develop dynamic peace diplomacy and economic diplomacy" at a time when several major world powers are undergoing changes of leadership.
